Glamorgan: All-rounder Graham Wagg signs a new deal

Graham Wagg hit his first century for Glamorgan with a career-best 116 not out at Kent in 2014

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg has signed a contract extension with the Welsh county.

The new deal extends the 31-year-old's stay at the Swalec Stadium until 2017.

Wagg joined Glamorgan in 2010 and recorded career-best bowling figures of 6-29 in the 10-wicket victory against Surrey last summer.

"Graham's key contributions with bat and ball last year demonstrated his importance to the team," said Glamorgan chief executive Huw Morris.

"We are pleased to have secured his services and Graham's commitment to our cause is a timely boost as our preparations for the new season step up."

Wagg says he is "delighted" with the deal and hopes to win trophies with the Welsh side.

"My family are settled in Cardiff and it's a great place to play cricket," he said.

"I came to Glamorgan to help the club win silverware. We haven't got there yet, but the club is ambitious and keen for success and my own personal ambitions have not changed since I arrived here.

"We've some new faces at the club, including some good young players coming through and with Jacques Rudolph returning as captain I can't wait to get the new campaign started."