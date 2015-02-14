Scotland's Cricket World Cup team - who are they?

Scotland's 2015 World Cup squad

The words 'Scotland' and 'World Cup' do not go together as often as we would like these days.

But, on Monday, the Scottish international cricket team will play at the 2015 cricket showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

Of the 14 teams in this World Cup tournament, Grant Bradburn's men are probably rated with the least chance of making any progress.

New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia lie in wait in Pool A.

A few shoots of promise have been sprouting recently in the Scots' camp and perhaps this team can do what the national team has never done before....

...win a game at a World Cup.

Here are the men that will be trying to do it....

Grant Bradburn

Head coach - Grant Bradburn, 48

Former bowler

Played in seven Tests for New Zealand

Appointed in April 2014

Replaced Pete Steindl

Born in Hamilton, New Zealand

Craig Wright

Assistant coach - Craig Wright, 40

Former bowler

Captained Scotland a record 107 times

Played at 2007 World Cup

Born in Paisley

Preston Mommsen

Captain - Preston Mommsen, 27

Batsman

2014 ICC Associate and Affiliate Player of the Year

Born in Durban, South Africa

Played with Leicestershire in 2012

Made Scotland debut v Netherlands in 2010

Kyle Coetzer

Vice-captain - Kyle Coetzer, 30

Batsman

Made Scotland debut in 2003

Born in Aberdeen

Plays for Northants

Captained Scotland May 2013 - September 2014

Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington, 27

All-rounder

Scored 101 in ODI v Ireland in 2014

Scored 100 in T20 international v Bangladesh in 2012

Born in Pretoria, South Africa

Freddie Coleman

Freddie Coleman, 23

Batsman

Picked for Scotland senior team at 17-years-old

Plays for Warwickshire

Born in Edinburgh

Matt Cross

Matt Cross, 22

Wicket-keeper & batsman

Former Scotland under-19 vice-captain

Plays for Nottinghamshire

Born in Aberdeen

Made Scotland debut v Hampshire in 2013

Josh Davey

Josh Davey, 24

All-rounder

Holds best Scottish ODI bowling record

Has signed for Somerset

Formerly of Middlesex

Born in Aberdeenshire

Ally Evans

Ally Evans, 26

Bowler

Made Scotland debut v Canada in 2009

Played with Derbyshire in 2012-13

Born in Tunbridge Wells, England

6ft 5in tall

Hamish Gardiner

Hamish Gardner, 23

Batsman

Born in Brisbane, Australia

Scored maiden ODI half-century v Ireland in 2014

Qualifies for Scotland through his mother

Majid Haq

Majid Haq, 32

Bowler

Scotland's most capped player

Scotland's oldest player

Needs one wicket to become Scotland's highest wicket-taker

Born in Paisley

Michael Leask

Michael Leask, 24

All-rounder

Scored 42 off 16 balls in an ODI against England in 2014

Represented Scotland at all youth levels

Born in Aberdeen

Matt Machan

Matt Machan, 23

Batsman

Scored 103 v Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match

Plays for Sussex

Born in Brighton, England

Qualifies for Scotland through Glasgow-born mother

Calum MacLeod

Calum MacLeod, 26

Batsman

Scored 175 v Canada in a World Cup qualifying match

Plays for Durham

Made Scotland debut v UAE in 2007

Born in Glasgow

Safyaan Sharif

Safyaan Sharif, 23

Bowler

Made Scotland debut v Netherlands in 2011

Took 14 wickets during World Cup qualifying tournament

Born in Huddersfield, England

Rob Taylor

Rob Taylor, 25

All-rounder

Made 46 from 37 balls in crucial World Cup qualifier v Kenya

Plays for Leicestershire

Born in Northampton, England

Has a degree in sports management

Iain Wardlaw

Iain Wardlaw, 29