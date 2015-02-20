England one-day captain Eoin Morgan insists the team must not "go into a state of panic" despite a humiliating defeat to New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup.

Tim Southee's 7-33 saw England blown away for just 123, with the last seven wickets falling for 19 runs before Brendon McCullum smashed an 18-ball half-century, the fastest in World Cup history, to propel New Zealand to their target in just 12.2 overs.

England now face a must-win match against Scotland on Monday and Morgan says the team must get their basics right to if they are to maintain any chance of making the quarter-finals.

