Cricket World Cup: Rampant India too strong for UAE in Pool B

UAE's 102 is the lowest total made against India in a World Cup game. It was previously 109 by Sri Lanka in Johannesburg in 2003

World Cup, Pool B, Perth: UAE 102 all out (31.3 overs): Anwar 35, Ashwin 4-25 India 104-1 (18.5 overs): Rohit 57 not out, Kohli 33 not out India won by nine wickets Scorecard. Tables

Defending champions India maintained their perfect start at the World Cup as they outclassed United Arab Emirates in a one-sided contest in Perth.

India were on top throughout and dismissed UAE for 102 - the lowest total at the World Cup so far, behind England's 123 against New Zealand.

Only a spirited 35 from Shaiman Anwar spared UAE from real embarrassment.

India lost just one wicket as they raced to their target in 18.5 overs, Rohit Sharma hitting a half-century.

Former Australia seamer Terry Alderman "If India had been put in to bat first it would have been carnage. Against that UAE attack they would have scored upward of 400 I reckon."

"The bowlers have really stepped up and that has led to improvements in other parts of the side," said a satisfied India captain MS Dhoni.

"We are getting wickets with the new ball and as a bowling unit they are doing well and showing they can do it game after game."

The part-timers of the UAE won the toss and opted to bat, but lost wickets on a regular basis as a confident-looking India quickly took control.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets and registering his best one-day-international figures as the underdogs were reduced to 71-9.

Only a fighting last-wicket stand of 31 between Shaiman Anwar (35) and Manjula Guruge (10 not out) - the highest partnership of the innings - took UAE past three figures.

But the total was never going to be enough to trouble an Indian side who, after a run of poor form coming into the tournament, now look a force to be reckoned with.

Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg "India look like a team on fire and the thing I liked about them today was that they chased everything in the field really hard. Their fielding has really improved over the last couple of months, and they were so professional in this match."

UAE did have one magical moment in the field - Rohan Mustafa taking a superb one-handed catch off the bowling off Mohammad Naveed to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan for 14.

But otherwise it was a routine victory for the Indians, with Sharma (57 not out) and Virat Kohli (33 not out) guiding the team home without alarm.

"We were outplayed by the Indian bowling, because what we got was not a par score on this wicket," said UAE captain Mohammad Tauqir.

"We should have scored 200 plus but Ashwin bowled brilliantly and we couldn't cope."

India, who beat Pakistan and South Africa in their opening Pool B games, face West Indies next in Perth on Friday.

UAE are still waiting for a first World Cup win for 19 years, since beating Netherlands in 1996.

Pool B Team Played Won Lost N/R R/R Points 1 India 3 3 0 0 +2.63 6 2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 +1.26 4 3 Ireland 2 2 0 0 +0.34 4 4 West Indies 4 2 2 0 -0.31 4 5 Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0 -0.83 2 6 UAE 3 0 3 0 -1.33 0 7 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -2.26 0

Rohit Sharma, run out for a duck in India's last Pool B match, against South Africa, hit an untroubled half-century

India's Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets, following on from his figures of 3-41 against South Africa

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 1-19 off five overs, celebrates after dismissing Amjad Javed