BBC Sport looks at some of the key facts and figures as England suffer their third Pool A defeat in four games after losing to Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Wellington.

It is the ninth time that England have gone on to lose a one day international after having first recorded 300 runs.

Elsewhere on Sunday Wahab Riaz (50 runs and four wickets) starred as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 20 runs in Brisbane.

