Stuart Broad says talk of a possible international return for batsman Kevin Pietersen is 'not ideal' for the England World Cup squad.

"We don't want external influences breaking into our group," said Broad, who is part of an England team that is under pressure after losing three out of their first four World Cup games.

Incoming England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves refused to rule out a return for Pietersen during an interview on BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.