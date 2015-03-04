Stuart Broad still suffers 'nightmares' after facial injury

Broad suffered nose and eye damage in the incident

England bowler Stuart Broad says he is yet to get over the mental scars of being hit in the face by a Varun Aaron bouncer last August.

Broad, 28, needed hospital treatment after being struck during the fourth Test against India in Manchester.

He top-edged the ball through the grille of his helmet and was left with damage to his nose and two black eyes.

"I get nightmares still and I wake up thinking I have been hit in the face by a ball," he said.

"Even when I get tired I see balls flying at me. My jaw clicks from it and if I have two glasses of wine I have black eyes."

Broad has been working with a psychologist since his return and concedes the incident has affected his game.

"It knocked my confidence big time. Not for the next game - I felt fine going out to bat, nervous but fine," he said.

"But during my time out with the knee injury, I had nightmares about it.

"It probably has affected me more [than just the facial injuries]. It was a decent blow."

Broad has taken only two wickets in England's first four matches at the World Cup.