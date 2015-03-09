Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcester's 'View' redevelopment at the New Road End has proved very popular

Worcestershire, who were promoted back to the Division One in the County Championship in 2014, have turned in a profit for the fifth year running.

The county made a post-tax surplus of £58,772 for the year ending 31 December 2014, compared with £47,374 for the 12-month period ending 30 September 2013.

"To record a profit for the fifth year is testimony to our fantastic support," said chief executive David Leatherdale.

"It continues the club's aim of being a 365-day-a-year business."

Worcestershire ready to compete in top flight Worcestershire have strengthened significantly for the 2015 season. Apart from signing ex-Gloucestershire skipper Alex Gidman, they have persuaded Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal to return for another season, now his remodelled action has been approved by the International Cricket Council, while New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro will feature again in the T20 Blast.

Leatherdale continued: "Over the last 18 months a great deal of work has been done to develop the club both on and off the pitch.

"The completion of the club's new 'View' hospitality and conference facilities, along with the Premier Inn hotel, have added a new dimension to what we have to offer.

"Added to this, there was our continued improvement on the pitch."

Leatherdale, a former Worcestershire all-rounder, added: "Our young and growing team gained promotion to Division One of the County Championship for the 2015 season, in what will be the club's 150th anniversary year.

"And we also saw Moeen Ali cement a place in the England team. All bodes well for the future."