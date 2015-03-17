Tillakaratne Dilshan: Derbyshire sign Sri Lanka batsman

Dilshan has played 232 matches t20 matches for Sri Lanka, scoring more than 5,000 runs

Derbyshire have signed veteran Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan for two spells this summer.

The 38-year-old will replace Martin Guptill as their overseas player in June and return in early August for the rest of the season.

Dilshan has played 87 Tests, scoring 5,492 runs at an average of 40.98, 313 one-day internationals and 62 Twenty20 matches for Sri Lanka.

Elite performance director Graeme Welch said the signing was "a real coup".

He added: "It demonstrates our growing reputation within the game. Dilshan is a proven match-winner who has shown this time and time again on the world stage.

"His record speaks for itself and he brings a wealth of experience across all formats and to the dressing room. He is also committed to helping our younger lads during his stay."

Dilshan is currently with the Sri Lanka side who have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup and was also a key member of the team that won the ICC World Twenty20 last year.

He had a stint with Surrey in 2014 and will begin his spell with Derbyshire in June by featuring in up to four T20 Blast fixtures and two County Championship matches, before playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

"Derbyshire are an ambitious club with an exciting young team," Dilshan said.

"I'm looking forward to joining them in the T20 Blast and then returning to help them finish the season strongly.

"I am really pleased with my current form and this makes me confident I can make a strong contribution."