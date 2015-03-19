Cricket World Cup: MS Dhoni urges India to keep it simple

India are now unbeaten in eight ODIs, including seven World Cup matches

Keeping things simple is one of the keys to India's continuing World Cup success, according to captain MS Dhoni.

India made it seven successive wins in this tournament, and 11th overall in World Cups, courtesy of a 109-run quarter-final victory over Bangladesh.

"One of the most difficult things to do is to keep it simple," said Dhoni.

"We are good thinkers and overthinking can actually kill you, especially in an environment like this where there's already so much pressure."

The 33-year-old continued: "You start assessing everything because being human beings, that's what we do better than some of the other animals.

India's World Cup results Opposition Venue Stage Result Pakistan Adelaide Pool B Won by 76 runs South Africa Melbourne Pool B Won by 130 runs UAE Perth Pool B Won by nine wickets West Indies Perth Pool B Won by four wickets Ireland Hamilton Pool B Won by eight wickets Zimbabwe Auckland Pool B Won by six wickets Bangladesh Melbourne Quarter-final Won by 109 runs

"It's not only about doing well on the field."

Thursday's victory over Bangladesh was Dhoni's 100th as India captain and means they have now won eight straight ODI matches - a remarkable turnaround for a side who failed to win a single game of the tri-nations series with England and Australia prior to the World Cup.

"It's always tough. Nothing is easy," Dhoni said when asked how his team turned things around.

"It's just that when you've won the game, you tend to brush everything under the carpet, but what's important is to still keep improving in those areas.

"So whatever we have not done right in this game, we would like to do it properly in the next one. That's what it's all about. It's nothing like a magic wand where you just wave it and it comes in your favour."

In the semi-finals, India will face either co-hosts Australia or Pakistan, who play each other in Adelaide on Friday.