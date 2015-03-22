Alastair Cook: England Test captain scores three in MCC fixture

Ryan Sidebottom celebrates as Alastair Cook departs for three

Champion County match, Abu Dhabi: MCC v Yorkshire (day one) MCC 221: Hildreth 89, Mitchell 54 Yorkshire 82-2: Lyth 53* MCC lead by 139 runs Scorecard

England Test captain Alastair Cook was dismissed for just three on his return to first-class cricket playing for the MCC against Yorkshire in Abu Dhabi.

The 30-year-old was trapped lbw by former England seamer Ryan Sidebottom in the third over of the four-day game.

James Hildreth made 89 in the MCC's 221, with Yorkshire closing on 82-2.

It is Cook's first match since the one-day series in Sri Lanka, after which he was dropped and replaced as ODI captain, missing the World Cup.

The Essex batsmen has claimed England's poor showing at the tournament - which they exited at the pool stage having won just two of their six matches - proved the selectors were wrong to replace him with Eoin Morgan and omit him from the squad.

Cook has been named as captain for England's three-Test tour of the West Indies, which gets under way on 6 April.

England's Caribbean schedule 6-7 April: v opponents TBC, St Kitts 21-25 April: 2nd Test, Grenada 8-9 April: v opponents TBC, St Kitts 1-5 May: 3rd Test, Barbados 13-17 April: 1st Test, Antigua

He began his season, which also sees the visit of Australia in the summer, by playing for the MCC in a Twenty20 match against Sussex on Friday, top scoring with a 26-ball 35 in a 19-run defeat.

However, in the traditional County Championship season curtain raiser, his wicket left the MCC wobbling on 7-2 after skipper Nick Compton had edged the first ball of the match from Sidebottom behind to Jonny Bairstow.

Cook's former England opening partner Michael Carberry steadied the innings with a composed 36 before James Hildreth (89) and Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell (54) shared a stand of 79 as they threatened to take the game away from Yorkshire.

But Hildreth's 118-ball knock was ended by Tim Bresnan, who trapped him lbw, and wickets began to tumble as only Zafar Ansari showed any resistance with 24 not out as MCC collapsed from 160-3 to 221 all out.

Yorkshire then reached 82-2 at stumps with Adam Lyth unbeaten on 53.