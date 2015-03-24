Matthew Mott: Australia women's coach role for ex-Glamorgan man

Matthew Mott was Glamorgan coach from 2011 to 2013

Matthew Mott has been appointed head coach of the Australia women's team.

The 41-year-old Australian, who coached Glamorgan from 2011 to 2013, has agreed a three-year deal with Cricket Australia and will start on 30 March ahead of this summer's Women's Ashes.

He succeeds Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who led Australia to three major titles, including the 2013 World Cup.

"The chance to build on the team's impressive playing record is something I'm looking forward to," said Mott.

"Having spent a lot of time in the last 12 months working with female players in the Australian Cricket Pathway I am very excited by the developing talent and the next generation of elite players."

Cricket Australia executive general manager of team performance Pat Howard said: "He has extensive experience across a number of countries in all formats, and has a recognised ability to develop players.

"The next three years are very important for the team, and Matthew has signed on to guide them through the 2015 Women's Ashes, the 2016 Women's World Twenty20 and the 2017 Women's World Cup.

"We have great confidence in Matthew as he works to help the group win back the Women's Ashes and maintain its place as the top team in the women's game."

Former Queensland and Victoria batsman Mott has worked as an assistant coach with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and the Sydney Sixers in the Australian Big Bash.

He also has experience at international level, working as an assistant coach with the Australian men's side that made the final of the 2010 World Twenty20 and recently finished a stint in a similar role with Ireland for the 2015 World Cup.