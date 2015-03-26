Former England captain and BBC pundit Michael Vaughan backs Brendon McCullum and his "aggressive captaincy" to lead New Zealand to their first ever World Cup final victory against co-hosts Australia on Sunday in Melbourne.

The New Zealand skipper led his side to a tight four-wicket semi-final win (D/L method) over South Africa, while his Australian counterpart Michael Clarke saw his men defeat India by 95 runs in their final four clash.

McCullum, whose side have already beaten Australia earlier in the tournament in Pool A, has the highest strike rate (191.81) of any batsman at this World Cup.