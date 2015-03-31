Last updated on .From the section Cricket

O'Brien hit the fastest century in World Cup history off 50 balls, with six sixes and 13 fours against England in 2011

Leicestershire have signed Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien for this season's T20 Blast campaign.

The 31-year-old joins New Zealand international Grant Elliott in the Foxes squad for the competition.

O'Brien has played 125 T20 games, scoring 1,980 runs with a strike rate of 132, and has taken 68 wickets at an average of 22.94, with an economy rate of just under 7.5 runs per over.

In 2011 he hit the fastest-ever World Cup century as Ireland beat England.

O'Brien, who played in the recent tournament in Australia and New Zealand, is the brother of Leicestershire batsman and wicketkeeper Niall and will be at Grace Road between 15 May and 26 June.

He has had previous spells with Gloucestershire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Surrey, and has played in the Bangladesh Premier League and Caribbean Premier League.