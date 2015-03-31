Glamorgan have plan to cover Michael Hogan injury, says Hugh Morris

Michael Hogan in action for Glamorgan
Michael Hogan missed the Sheffield Shield final because of his hamstring injury

Glamorgan cricket club have a contingency plan in place to cover fast bowler Michael Hogan's injury concerns.

Australian Hogan returns to Wales this week when the extent of a hamstring injury will be assessed.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: "We do have a contingency of a loan bowler for potentially the early part of the season."

He revealed the club was speaking to a player who could be the county's second overseas player for the T20 Blast.

Hogan suffered a hamstring injury playing for Western Australia in February.

The 33-year-old has been a crucial strike bowler for Glamorgan, claiming 98 wickets in all competitions last season despite missing three weeks on paternity leave.

The county is considering signing a seam bowler on loan to cover Hogan, but would not be drawn on links with Middlesex's former Glamorgan seamer James Harries.

"James obviously has had a hugely close relationship with Glamorgan for many years, and was on a loan with us last summer," he said.

"There are a number of options that we're looking at and we will be targeting our preferred choice in the coming days."

