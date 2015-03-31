Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Hogan missed the Sheffield Shield final because of his hamstring injury

Glamorgan cricket club have a contingency plan in place to cover fast bowler Michael Hogan's injury concerns.

Australian Hogan returns to Wales this week when the extent of a hamstring injury will be assessed.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: "We do have a contingency of a loan bowler for potentially the early part of the season."

He revealed the club was speaking to a player who could be the county's second overseas player for the T20 Blast.

Hogan suffered a hamstring injury playing for Western Australia in February.

The 33-year-old has been a crucial strike bowler for Glamorgan, claiming 98 wickets in all competitions last season despite missing three weeks on paternity leave.

The county is considering signing a seam bowler on loan to cover Hogan, but would not be drawn on links with Middlesex's former Glamorgan seamer James Harries.

"James obviously has had a hugely close relationship with Glamorgan for many years, and was on a loan with us last summer," he said.

"There are a number of options that we're looking at and we will be targeting our preferred choice in the coming days."