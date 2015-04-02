Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jacques Rudolph's 169 not out against Sussex in 2014 is a record one-day score for Glamorgan

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph is keen to run the rule over his bowlers in their opening first-class match against Cardiff MCCU.

Seamers Craig Meschede, David Lloyd, Ruaidhri Smith and Will Owen are included in the 12-man squad for the three-day match at the Swalec Stadium.

Injured pace bowler Michael Hogan's (hamstring) regular opening partner Graham Wagg returns after a toe injury.

"Michael's injured so we've just got to manage around that," said Rudolph.

"It also creates opportunities for other players and they've got to put their hands up."

Rudolph will be playing his first match since returning from South Africa, where he was part of the Titans side that won their national one-day competition.

"That was nice but I haven't played for about one month now," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"So it'll be nice for me to get back in the middle and get used to the pace of these wickets, get back to my game-plan of last year and try to better that."