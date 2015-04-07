Andre Adams played for New Zealand in all three forms of the game

New Hampshire bowler Andre Adams says he hopes to prove his fitness this week ahead of the County Championship season opener against Sussex on Sunday.

Former Nottinghamshire seamer Adams has recently battled back from a knee injury but also has an elbow complaint.

However, he says the problem with his elbow is not serious and hopes to test it against Kent this week.

"Once I get going I'll be fine," New Zealander Adams, 39, told BBC Radio Solent.

Adams revealed he noticed some discomfort in his elbow during a nets session in Auckland, where he coaches the A team. He has had an injection and hopes he will be fit for the season curtain-raiser.

Adams' last appearance for New Zealand, an ODI against Sri Lanka, came over seven years ago

"The knee is fine," he said. "I have a wee issue with my elbow that is not going to go away.

"Having missed six months' bowling I need to kick-start the body again and the jab is an opportunity to help start that.

"At 39 anything could fall off. In all reality once I get going, I had that spell last season where I played six or seven games in a row, and played them all.

"There's been a fair bit of load but last week I noticed that the second and third spells weren't that comfortable so I had to do something about it.

"I really want to be fit and ready for this so the jab was to get that right."

And Adams admitted the two-day friendly will tell him a lot more about his prospects of being fit for Sunday.

"I'll discuss it with the physios," he said.

"I'll probably spend quite a lot of time in there (the treatment room) this summer which is how things work.

"I get on the bed as often as possible to keep things lubed up like an old car, so it'll depend how I get through the next few days."

Adams said he has been revitalised by his move to Hampshire, with the former Test bowler contracted at the Ageas Bowl for three months.

"At my age I need something to refresh the soul and to turn up to beautiful sunshine could not be a better start," he added.

"When you keep going back to the same place it becomes very familiar. I had an amazing time at Notts but this is an opportunity to start afresh and is exciting at my age."