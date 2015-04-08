Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Warwickshire begin their County Championship season against Hampshire at Edgbaston on 19 April.

Warwickshire have signed leg spinner Josh Poysden to his first professional contract on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old has joined the Bears after a season-long trial last year in which he made seven senior appearances.

Poysden played with Gordon Cricket Club during the winter, where he took the wicket of Australia captain Michael Clarke.

"I've enjoyed being part of the squad and contributing to last season's success," he told the club website. external-link

"Signing my first contract is a dream come true and I would like to thank the staff for their support."