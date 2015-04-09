Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram hit 73 off 63 balls for South Africa against West Indies at the Swalec Stadium in the 2013 Champions Trophy

Glamorgan's new South African batsman Colin Ingram admits joining the Welsh county means putting his international aspirations on hold.

Ingram, 29, has joined Glamorgan on a three-year contract under the "Kolpak" ruling, which means he is not registered as an overseas player.

The left hander does not expect to add to the 40 limited-overs games he has played for his country.

"For now, it's the end of the road," he said.

"I'd like to come here and play as much cricket as possible. Although it was a big decision I'm really happy with it.

"I've always seen my career as a journey, if I looked back and I had never got to play county cricket I would definitely have regretted it."

Ingram captained the Warriors side in South Africa scoring heavily in the domestic championship with 852 runs at an average of 53.25.

He averaged 78 in the 50-over game, but only 16 in the T20 competition.

The South African is set to make his county debut away to Leicestershire on Sunday.

Glamorgan coach Toby Radford told BBC Wales Sport: "I think they [Glamorgan supporters] are going to see an outstanding international batter and someone who's capable of getting runs in all formats of the game.

"I think he'll bring us international quality."

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph also rates his compatriot highly.

"Colin's an amazing human being, I think he will contribute a lot to our team spirit," he said.

"On top of that he's got a wealth of experience so I'm going to rely heavily on him as a more senior player in our dressing room helping out the younger batters."

Ingram, who spent seven weeks with Somerset in 2014, is happy to go along with that aspect of his job.

"If I can help a few younger players along the way that would be fantastic," he said.

"As a leader of a team I know how important it is that senior players contribute in the dressing room."

He also arrived with happy memories of the Swalec Stadium, having clubbed 73 off 63 balls opening the batting for South Africa against West Indies in a dramatic tied game in the 2013 Champions Trophy.