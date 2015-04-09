Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nottinghamshire batsman Brendan Taylor scored two centuries for Zimbabwe at this year's World Cup

Nottinghamshire batsman Brendan Taylor says he has been given a "new lease of life" since joining the club in March.

Former Zimbabwe Test captain Taylor quit international cricket after the World Cup to sign a three-year deal at Trent Bridge as a Kolpak player.

The 29-year-old scored two centuries during the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, including 138 off 110 balls against India in his final game.

"I just became a little bit stale as a player," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I was very frustrated in the environment - I was very passionate about playing for Zimbabwe, but I felt very stagnant at that time."

Despite finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer at the recent World Cup with 433, Taylor said he is still happy to have joined Notts.

"For a club as big as Notts to accept me is a great feeling and I'm very proud of that," he added.

"I feel like I've got a new lease of life."