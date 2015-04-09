Brendan Taylor: Batsman relishing 'new lease of life' at Notts

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brendan Taylor
Nottinghamshire batsman Brendan Taylor scored two centuries for Zimbabwe at this year's World Cup

Nottinghamshire batsman Brendan Taylor says he has been given a "new lease of life" since joining the club in March.

Former Zimbabwe Test captain Taylor quit international cricket after the World Cup to sign a three-year deal at Trent Bridge as a Kolpak player.

The 29-year-old scored two centuries during the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, including 138 off 110 balls against India in his final game.

"I just became a little bit stale as a player," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I was very frustrated in the environment - I was very passionate about playing for Zimbabwe, but I felt very stagnant at that time."

Despite finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer at the recent World Cup with 433, Taylor said he is still happy to have joined Notts.

"For a club as big as Notts to accept me is a great feeling and I'm very proud of that," he added.

"I feel like I've got a new lease of life."

Top Stories