All-rounder Wes Durston has scored 1,846 T20 runs at an average of 24.61 in spells with Derbyshire and Somerset

Derbyshire all-rounder Wes Durston has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of 2016.

The 34-year-old has also replaced club captain Wayne Madsen as skipper for this season's T20 Blast campaign.

Durston joined Derbyshire in 2010 after a short stint with Unicorns, having previously spent 11 years at Somerset.

"He is an outstanding limited-overs player and knows the game inside out," elite performance director Graeme Welch told the club website. external-link

"He is also our most experienced Twenty20 player and has led the side before in the one-day format."

Durston is the county's all-time leading T20 run-scorer with 1,460 runs.