Wes Durston: Derbyshire all-rounder signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Derbyshire all-rounder Wes Durston has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of 2016.
The 34-year-old has also replaced club captain Wayne Madsen as skipper for this season's T20 Blast campaign.
Durston joined Derbyshire in 2010 after a short stint with Unicorns, having previously spent 11 years at Somerset.
"He is an outstanding limited-overs player and knows the game inside out," elite performance director Graeme Welch told the club website.
"He is also our most experienced Twenty20 player and has led the side before in the one-day format."
Durston is the county's all-time leading T20 run-scorer with 1,460 runs.