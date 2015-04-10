Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Faulkner has played one Test and 44 one-day internationals for Australia

Lancashire have signed Australia all-rounder and World Cup winner James Faulkner as an overseas player to cover for Peter Siddle.

Pace bowler Siddle has been named in Australia's squad for their Ashes series with England later this year.

Left-arm seamer Faulkner, 24, will join Division Two side Lancashire after appearing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

And he will remain at Old Trafford until the end of August.

Faulkner, who was named man of the match after taking 3-36 in Australia's World Cup final victory over New Zealand last month, will be available to play in all competitions for Lancashire until he links up with his country's one-day side.

"James is a world-class cricketer and we are absolutely thrilled to bring him to Lancashire," said cricket director Ashley Giles.

"While he is better known at the moment for his performances in white ball cricket, his record in first-class cricket is fantastic."

Faulkner added: "Lancashire is a huge county with a fine history in the game and I am looking forward to joining the squad next month.

"Playing in English conditions will benefit my career and I cannot wait to work with Ashley and the rest of the team."

Siddle is available to play in Lancashire's first four Championship matches of the season, starting with a fixture at Derbyshire on 19-22 April.