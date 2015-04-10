BBC Sport - Glamorgan stars reveal love of film stars, fishing and Shania Twain

Sport Wales aims to stump Glamorgan cricketers Dean Cosker, Michael Hogan, Colin Ingram and Will Bragg with some hard-hitting questions ahead of the county championship opener at Leicestershire on Sunday.

Who is the messiest in the dressing room? Why does South African international Ingram dream of being a fisherman? And is wicketkeeper Mark Wallace really a Shania Twain fan?

Sport Wales previews the start of the cricket season from 19:00 GMT on BBC Two Wales on Friday, 10 April. The programme is also available on BBC iPlayer for seven days after transmission.

