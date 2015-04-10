Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wakely has not played a competitive match since September 2013

Northants captain Alex Wakely says he has a completely different attitude to cricket after recovering from a career-threatening injury.

The 26-year-old batsman told BBC Radio Northampton he had regained his passion for the game.

"I feel I haven't achieved what I wanted to, or should have done, during my career so far," Wakely said.

"I've had a lot of time to think, and it feels like a fresh start, like being given a second chance in a way."

Wakely did not play at all last year, after rupturing an Achilles tendon in pre-season.

In his absence, Northants endured a torrid season, failing to win a four-day game and finishing bottom of Division One of the County Championship.

Alex Wakely's record First class:Matches: 80 Runs: 3410 Average: 28.89 Best: 113* Centuries: 2 Fifties: 21 List A: Matches: 52 Runs: 1364 Average: 31.00 Best: 102 Centuries: 1 Fifties: 9 Twenty20: Matches: 59 Runs: 1247 Average: 25.44 Best: 62 Centuries: 0 Fifties: 7

"It was one of the hardest years I've ever gone through," he added.

"Being unable to help in any way was so frustrating for me, so much went through my head about whether I was going to play again and, to see the lads struggle the way they did, I hated it.

At the end of the 2014 season, Northants confirmed Wakely, who has scored 3,410 first-class runs, would take over from Stephen Peters as captain of the Championship side.

"I wasn't affected by what happened last year, so I come in with a completely fresh outlook," he said.

"I've had a lot of time to think about my own game and I think I've been over-complicating things. Now I have a much clearer head and I have my passion for the game back.

"It's been a very good pre-season, everyone has got rid of the scars from last year, and I think we're in a very good position.

"I genuinely believe this is a very talented side, with half a dozen or more who can go on and win international honours - and it's down to me and the coaching staff to bring it out of them."

Northants begin the season against Gloucestershire at Wantage Road on Sunday.