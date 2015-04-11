Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andy Carter has taken 70 wickets at 29.71 in 24 first-class matches since his debut in 2009

On-loan pace bowler Andy Carter says he wants to "contribute to wins and find some form" during his three-game Glamorgan spell.

Carter, 26, is on Nottinghamshire's staff and joined his new team-mates on the eve of the new season at Leicester.

"There's an anxiety about it, but I've done it before when I went on loan at Essex," said Carter.

"And if I'm not playing first-team at Notts then I'm happy to play somewhere else in the first team."

The 6ft 4in player has been signed to cover the absence of Australian Michael Hogan, who is suffering from hamstring trouble and will miss at least the first two games.

Carter added: "I was bowling really well [last season] and I just had a re-occurring stress fracture which never actually healed.

"But I've had that operated on and it's all spot-on now, so I'm looking forward to getting started."

Carter and South African batsman Colin Ingram are set to make county debuts for Glamorgan in the opening championship match at Leicester from 12-15 April.

Opening bat James Kettleborough and all-rounder Craig Meschede are poised for championship debuts after playing against Cardiff MCCU in a first-class friendly.