Will Bragg and Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph discuss tactics against Leicestershire

Glamorgan batsman Will Bragg says there will be "many more hundreds to come" after reaching a career best 113 not out on the opening day of the Championship season at Leicester.

Bragg passed his previous best of 110 before bad light and rain ended play with Glamorgan on 294-2.

It was only the third first-class century of Bragg's career.

"I haven't scored the hundreds I should have done but that's what I've been working on," Bragg said.

"I do the hard yards usually then fall by the wayside in the seventies and eighties.

"Hopefully now there'll be many more hundreds to come."

Bragg's previous best was also achieved against Leicestershire at Colwyn Bay, while he has passed 50 on 26 further occasions.

He went in at 27-1 to partner captain Jacques Rudolph, who had been dropped early but went on to hit 111.

"I just tried to go in there and stick to my game plan. The ball was moving around a bit early on and I tried to play within myself," Bragg said.

"Jacques played really well, mentoring me at the other end and just talked me through my innings really as I tried to play within my bubble."

Bragg knows he will need to play himself in again on day two as Glamorgan aim for the 400 mark for maximum batting points.

"It would be nice to get a double hundred, but it'll be a big first hour and hopefully we'll gain some momentum going into the afternoon," he added.

The match is due to resume at 11:00 BST