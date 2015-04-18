Glamorgan focused on win not Kevin Pietersen says Dean Cosker

Dean Cosker celebrates after taking the wicket of Kevin Pietersen in the 2014 season

LV County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Surrey Venue: Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Dates: 19-22 April Coverage: Live on Radio 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app.

Glamorgan bowler Dean Cosker says his side must not be distracted by Kevin Pietersen's comeback if they want to beat Surrey.

Pietersen has returned to county cricket in a bid to force his way back into the national side.

Cosker says Glamorgan must ignore the "Kevin Pietersen bandwagon" at the Swalec Stadium on Sunday.

"We've got to... concentrate on the game... rather than focussing our energies on one player," he said.

Pietersen scored 170 on his return for Surrey against Oxford MCCU but Cosker is hoping to continue his good record against the Surrey batsman.

The left arm spinner dismissed Pietersen in his last four-day appearance against Glamorgan back in 2010 and also took his wicket in the T20 Blast last season.

"No pressure on myself to get Kevin Pietersen out again then" joked Cosker.

"It's all good fun, but as always against Surrey it's going to be tough."

Glamorgan, who drew their opener against Leicestershire, will also have to contend with Sri Lanka star Sangakkara who has joined Pietersen at the Oval on a two-year deal.

"I'm sure there'll be a media frenzy," said Glamorgan head coach Toby Radford.

"It's free admission so a few people will be watching, we just carry on as if it's any other player.

"It shouldn't bother us and hopefully if it affects anyone it'll be Surrey."