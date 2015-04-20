BBC Sport - West Indies v England: Alastair Cook hails James Anderson
Cook hails 'incredible' Anderson feat
England captain Alastair Cook says James Anderson's "incredible" bowling achievement will be "a weight off his shoulders".
Lancashire fast bowler Anderson became England's leading Test wicket-taker during the drawn first Test against West Indies in Antigua.
Speaking ahead of the second Test in Grenada on Tuesday, Cook also says his side are ready for the "mental challenge" of facing a West Indies side encouraged by the first-Test draw.