County Championship: Glamorgan keep Surrey at bay on flat pitch

Craig Meschede's previous highest first-class score was 62

LV= County Championship Division Two, Swalec Stadium (day three) Surrey 563-7 dec: Davies 200no, Sangakkara 149, Carter 4-110 Glamorgan 419: Meschede 101no, Rudolph 69, Batty 3-110 Surrey lead by 144 runs Surrey 7pts, Glamorgan 4pts Match scorecard

Glamorgan put in a resolute batting display to give themselves a good chance of salvaging a draw against Surrey on the final day at Cardiff.

Craig Meschede hit 101 not out - his maiden first-class ton - and Colin Ingram struck 56 as the hosts were all out for 419, but avoided the follow-on.

Captain Gareth Batty was the pick of the Surrey bowlers with 3-108.

A positive result seems unlikely, with Surrey needing to set a target and then take 10 wickets on the final day.

In the 284.2 overs bowled so far at the Swalec Stadium, just 17 wickets have fallen and only four batsmen have failed to register double figures.

However, the flat pitch has benefitted both former Somerset all-rounder Meschede, who surpassed his previous first-class best of 62, and Surrey's Steven Davies who made his maiden double hundred in the first-innings.

Glamorgan's Craig Meschede told BBC Wales Sport: "It's been a fantastic day and it's a massive achievement for me, something I've been longing for for a long time.

"Dean [Cosker] and I figured out we were going to try to bat as long as possible, taking low-risk shots. He was amazing and a massive part of avoiding the follow-on.

"When I play in a positive way, I'm at my best and feel confident. It's been a good game for me [he also dismissed Kevin Pietersen] and it's something I'll cherish forever."

Surrey batsman Zafar Ansari told BBC London 94.9: "The bowlers bowled really well and the fielders went with them.

"Obviously it's disappointing not to get them before the follow-on, but it's a very flat wicket and we did well to even get into a position to bowl them out.

"The lead isn't quite big enough to go out there and from ball one try and set up a game - I think we will have to bat properly."