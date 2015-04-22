County Championship: Notts bat out draw against Yorkshire

Samit Patel scored 1,098 runs in last summer's County Championship

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 428 & 354-7: Read 83no, Patel 76, Rhodes 2-42 Yorkshire 441: Leaning 116, Lees 100, Patel 4-102 Match drawn Notts 11pts, Yorkshire 11pts Match scorecard

Samit Patel and Chris Read led a resolute Nottinghamshire batting display which snuffed out any threat of defeat by Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

The loss of Will Gidman and James Taylor during the final morning left the home side 134-5, only 121 ahead.

But Patel hit 11 fours in his 76 before being caught behind off Will Rhodes.

Read (83 not out) and and Vernon Philander (38) then shared an unbroken stand of 109 before a declaration on 354-7 ended the game as a draw.

Yorkshire's five seamers put in plenty of effort on a pitch offering them little assistance, but the absence of spinner Adil Rashid, who is with the England tour squad in the Caribbean, was keenly felt.

Part-timers Jack Leaning and Alex Lees provided the only spin options at skipper Andrew Gale's disposal.

And although Leaning had Riki Wessels (43) caught behind after putting on 79 for the sixth wicket with Patel, he proved expensive, conceding 82 from his 14 overs.

Read was let off on 14 when Gale failed to hold a low chance at cover off Jack Brooks and he struck a six and 10 fours after tea.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell:

"It ebbed and flowed throughout.

"There were periods today when we lost wickets at crucial times and we had to fight and battle hard, but over the four days there was a lot of good cricket played by both teams.

"When we went out on Sunday morning in the gloom and doom, with the floodlights on, and the ball nipping around I thought a score of about 275 would be par but Alex Hales played an outstanding innings.

"The wicket got flatter over the second and third days, I'll reserve judgement on how well we bowled on it, but Yorkshire played very well."

Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie:

"I thought it was a great effort by our lads but full credit to Chris (Read) and Vernon (Philander), in particular, because we couldn't break that partnership.

"We were a bit disappointed because we felt we were in with a chance of winning the game, but once they got together it proved difficult indeed.

"Having said that, with the view that we are without so many players on Test duty in the West Indies and also with Ryan Sidebottom out injured, the opening games have proved to be a decent return for us.

"We would have been quite happy to chase something like eight runs an over in the final session if we had been able to manufacture it."

BBC Radio Leeds' Dave Callaghan:

"Yorkshire had a scent of victory on the final day, but it was soon stifled as Patel hit 76, and towards the end there were runs for skipper Read.

"The champions can take heart from the draw as they were without a number of key players, who are with England in the West Indies.

"Notts will be pleased that in both innings, they registered big scores - so, something for both teams to take away from the stalemate."