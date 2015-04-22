County Championship: Kyle Jarvis burst shatters Derbyshire

Kyle Jarvis turned his back on international cricket with Zimbabwe to join Lancashire on a three-year deal in 2013

LV= County Championship Division Two, The County Ground Lancashire 293 & 345: Prince 97, Davies 89, Taylor 6-61 Derbyshire 274 & 114: Guptill 32, Jarvis 5-13 Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 250 runs Derbyshire 5pts Lancashire 21pts Match scorecard

Lancashire paceman Kyle Jarvis produced an inspired spell as his side wrapped up a 250-run win on the final morning of their Championship game at Derby.

The 26-year-old took 5-13 from nine overs as Derbyshire crumbled from 27-2 at the start to 114 all out.

His victims included Martin Guptill (32) and Wayne Madsen (29) - the only two batsmen to reach double figures.

Tom Bailey (3-38) also bowled well, but spinner Simon Kerrigan took the final wicket, trapping Mark Footitt lbw.

It took the Red Rose county, who were relegated from Division One last summer, just 28.2 overs to pick up the eight wickets needed as Derbyshire were bowled out before lunch.

The loss of New Zealander Guptill, caught behind from a superb leg-cutter by Jarvis, was a major blow for the home side.

And after Madsen was adjudged leg-before eight overs later, their last four wickets went down for only 12 runs.

Bouncing back Kyle Jarvis only played two Championship games for Lancashire last summer, taking two wickets at a cost of 201 runs

Derbyshire elite performance director Graeme Welch:

"360 was always going to be a difficult chase and I think we could have bowled them out for around 220 in the first innings.

"In the second innings we got three [early] wickets, and when we identify passages of play it could have been a different story.

"Out of the 10 sessions we've played, we've lived with one of the favourites to go up this year, so there are some positives."

Lancashire bowler Kyle Jarvis:

"It all happened pretty quickly. I got a bit too full in the first innings and I knew I had to sort it out and that's what I concentrated on, getting my lengths right.

"I have been dying to play my part for Lancs and I'm happy to have got under way now.

"I never got going last season and I'm just desperate to help out the team in any way."