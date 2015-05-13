BBC Sport - Our Tune: Kevin & Andrew affair - could they ever get back together?

Our Tune: Kevin & Andrew love affair

  • From the section Cricket

It was once love in the middle, a relationship that brought runs, the Ashes and a place on top of the world.

But Andrew and Kevin were doomed, their partnership ending in acrimony, betrayal and mistrust.

Could they ever get back together?...

The BBC's iconic 'Our Tune' presenter Simon Bates - who has broadcast listeners' heartbreak stories since 1980 - takes us through the rocky relationship between the two former team-mates.

Simon Bates presents the breakfast programme on BBC Radio Devon.

Top videos

Video

Our Tune: Kevin & Andrew love affair

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Did Wenger have a 'dig' at Arsenal fans?

Top Stories