It was once love in the middle, a relationship that brought runs, the Ashes and a place on top of the world.

But Andrew and Kevin were doomed, their partnership ending in acrimony, betrayal and mistrust.

Could they ever get back together?...

The BBC's iconic 'Our Tune' presenter Simon Bates - who has broadcast listeners' heartbreak stories since 1980 - takes us through the rocky relationship between the two former team-mates.

Simon Bates presents the breakfast programme on BBC Radio Devon.