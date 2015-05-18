County Championship: Kent seize initiative against Gloucestershire

Matt Coles re-joined Kent at the start of the season after a stint at Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Bristol (day one) Gloucestershire 193: Handscomb 69, Coles 3-49, Stevens 3-50 Kent: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 0 pts, Kent 3 pts Match scorecard

Gloucestershire's hopes of a third successive Championship win were undermined by an excellent bowling effort by Kent on day one at Bristol.

After being put in when play finally began after morning rain, they were bowled out for 193 in 64.4 overs.

Peter Handscomb struck nine fours in his 69, but then edged a ball from Matt Coles (3-49) to the wicketkeeper.

No-one else reached 30 for the home side as Ivan Thomas took two wickets in four balls to end the innings.

Gloucestershire went into the game without Will Tavare because of illness, and Gareth Roderick was pressed into service as an opener.

He made 28 before being caught behind off an outswinger from Darren Stevens (3-50), but the home side were unable to build partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals, with 36 the highest of the day.

Weather permitting, bottom of the table Kent will look to build a big first-innings lead on the second day as they seek their first victory of the season.

Gloucestershire batsman Peter Handscomb:

"It wasn't the easiest of pitches and Kent bowled well with a seaming ball, but some of our dismissals were not great and there were one or two poor decisions.

"The positive is that our bowlers have been performing really well and they will come out tomorrow looking to knock a few batsmen over early to get us back into the game."

Kent head coach Jimmy Adams:

"The decision to put Gloucestershire in was based more on the weather than anything and it didn't stay as cloudy as we expected.

"That made it an even better effort by the bowlers. They were very consistent and we backed them up with some good catching.

"Now it is up to the batsmen to build on a promising position."