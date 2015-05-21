Andrew Strauss: England may not appoint coach before Ashes start

Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie is the favourite for the England job

The new England coach may not be in place before the Ashes start in July, says cricket director Andrew Strauss.

Strauss is set to hold talks with Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie over succeeding Peter Moores, who was sacked in May.

"There is a ticking clock ahead of the Ashes, but we won't rush it," Strauss told Test Match Special.

"In an ideal world we'll have someone in place before that, but not if it's not the right man."

Paul Farbrace, Moores's assistant, has been put in charge of the side for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which began at Lord's on Thursday.

The five-Test Ashes series against Australia starts on 8 July.

Former England captain Strauss will meet with former Australia pace bowler Gillespie, who led Yorkshire to the County Championship title last year.

Strauss also approached Justin Langer, but the ex-Australia opener has opted to remain with Western Australia.

"The recruitment process is going pretty well. I'm straight into the job and conducting my first interview process," Strauss said.

"It's unhealthy to speak about individuals at this stage. Our priority is to get the right man and make sure that his philosophies and mine can coincide.

"There are a lot of people interested in this job - it's one of the three big jobs in world cricket, with India and Australia coach.

"For any coach who has got ambitions, this is an exciting opportunity. Challenges are not a bad thing to have and that excites you and makes you get up in the morning."

Following Strauss's appointment, some reports suggested he would take on responsibility for selection, with the former opener going on to say that process would be reviewed this summer.

He said he believed the new coach should have a say in picking the team.

"I think there's a strong case for the coach having a strong say in selection," said Strauss, who led England to two Ashes victories before retiring in 2012.

"Selection is something we need to look at but not rush it, it's about not putting too much pressure on the coach.

"The new coach will be given the opportunity to do his job - he won't be a whipping boy for me. I'm there to help and support, and look a bit more strategically and long term in our planning."

Strauss also rejected the notion that the recent struggles of the England team and their tough schedule ahead make the role less appealing.

England have won only four of their last 16 Tests, were knocked out of the World Cup in the first round and face a home Ashes series before trips to play Pakistan and South Africa.

"The Ashes will be tough, but that doesn't mean we can't win," said the former Middlesex batsman.

"Home advantage will be important, the team has developed over the past 12 months and there is a lot to be positive about."