IPL 2015: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in final

Lendl Simmons top-scored in the final with 68 off 45 balls (library picture)

Indian Premier League final, Kolkata: Mumbai Indians 202-5 (20 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings 161-8 (20 overs) by 41 runs Match scorecard (external site)

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs to win the Indian Premier League title for the second time.

Lendl Simmons struck 68 off 45 balls in the final and captain Rohit Sharma added 50 off 26 as Mumbai posted 202-5.

Dwayne Smith's 57 was in vain for MS Dhoni's Chennai, who could only make 161-8 in their 20 overs in Kolkata.

Mitchell McClenaghan took 3-25 as Mumbai, coached by Ricky Ponting, capped a superb turnaround having been bottom of the table after two games.