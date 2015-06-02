County Championship: Damp pitch forces Derby washout

This was the scene after heavy overnight rain at the County Ground

LV= County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three) Gloucestershire 329: Taylor 120, Klinger 93; Footitt 4-60 Derbyshire 77-2: Godleman 30 not out; Howell 1-7 Derbyshire trail by 252 runs Derbyshire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts Match scorecard

The third day of Derbyshire's match with Gloucestershire was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of heavy overnight rain and wind.

Despite conditions being dry for the majority of the day, the umpires were concerned about a damp patch at one end of the wicket at the County Ground.

It is believed strong winds blew parts of the covers off overnight and allowed water to get on to the pitch.

Following several inspections, the umpires called off play at 15:15 BST.

The game has been severely impacted by the weather already, with just 118.4 overs bowled during the opening three days.

Derbyshire elite performance director Graeme Welch:

"There was a severe weather warning issued for overnight on Monday and when we got to the ground this morning, it wasn't fit for play.

"We had a similar problem at Cardiff earlier in the season and that was on a smaller area.

"If my bowlers had been due to run in, I wouldn't have wanted them to bowl on that, it's quite dangerous."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson:

"It's one of those situations where it's no-one's fault, there was howling wind and rain and you can't do anything about it.

"The covers had got blown about with the power of the wind and the footholds were just mud.

"There was nothing the ground staff could have done, they tried their best today, so hats off to them but that's the English weather. Who would have thought it was June!"