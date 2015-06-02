Chris Gayle serves up pints and sixes for South Devon

Chris Gayle was Test captain for the West Indies from 2007-2010

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle showed his all-round skills by turning out for a club team then serving behind the bar and answering the clubhouse phone.

Gayle, 35, made a guest appearance for South Devon in a benefit match for Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego.

After a couple of drinks, Gayle smashed a six and then signed up for the Devon Cricket League B Division side.

Committee member Paul Hooper said: "When he calls it a day in the pro game we'll be delighted to have him back."

Gayle the all-rounder

Went in late on as a guest for South Devon and smashed a six

Enjoyed a few drinks with supporters

Served pints behind the bar

Answered the phone to BBC Sport in the clubhouse

Invited the reporter down for a drink

Chris Gayle put pen to paper for South Devon CC

"It's been a beautiful day," said Gayle, who two days earlier signed a ball for supporter Martin Bullock after he swam across the River Tone to retrieve it following the 15th six Gayle hit in an innings of 151 not out for Somerset in a T20 defeat by Kent.

"It's Tregs's day really but I've enjoyed it. The boys are buzzing. Life is good."

The presence of Gayle helped boost the crowd at the Newton Abbot Rec, where South Devon are tenants.

Hooper, a South Devon player who helped organise the T20 game against Somerset, admits it will be a long shot to get Gayle to play a game this season.

But he added: "It's been fantastic. He's really got involved with everything. He's a great ambassador for Somerset and the game of cricket and is everything you expect and more."

Gayle, whose next county game will be against Hampshire at Taunton on Friday, has made a huge impression since joining Somerset for the opening matches of their T20 Blast campaign.

The big-hitting Jamaican - who has hit 15 centuries in Twenty20 cricket - preceded his 151 with 92 off 59 balls in a three-wicket win over Essex on his Somerset debut.