Matt Prior says Kevin Pietersen comments 'water under the bridge'

Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior says he does not hold a grudge against ex-team-mate Kevin Pietersen.

In his autobiography written last year Pietersen ridiculed Prior, labelling him 'The Big Cheese'.

Pietersen accused Prior, who announced his retirement from cricket aged 33 on Thursday, of being a backstabber, a bully and bad for the team environment.

Prior said neither he nor other team-mates recognised that description, but added: "It's water under the bridge."

Prior, who won the Ashes three times, continued on BBC Test Match Special: "It was a very tough time, to hear things said about you and hear yourself described a certain way, which you didn't recognise and your team-mates didn't recognise, was tough to deal with."

"But I'm not the kind of person to hold grudges. It's time for everyone to move on."

Batsman Pietersen, 34, who has been told he will not be selected for England over "trust issues", tweeted Prior to "wish him all the best" after his announcement.

"Kevin tweeted me on Thursday, which was a very nice touch," added Prior, who won 79 Test caps.

Former England wicketkeeper and Surrey coach Alec Stewart told TMS: "You don't want to read those type of things from within a dressing room about someone I have huge respect for in Matt, and I have huge respect for Kevin as well.

"I hope in the future they can shake hands, have a cheese sandwich and get on with life as it should be, as two former team-mates."