T20 Blast: Bowler Wayne Parnell holds nerve as Glamorgan edge Somerset

Wayne Parnell was playing his last T20 game for Glamorgan before leaving for South Africa duty

T20 Blast; The County Ground, Taunton Glamorgan 170-4 (20.0 overs) Somerset 167-8 (20.0 overs) Glamorgan won by 3 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan got their T20 Blast campaign back on track with a dramatic three-run victory against Somerset in Taunton.

The Welsh county posted 170-4 thanks to Colin Ingram's 96 off 62 balls.

Somerset lost wickets regularly and needed 34 from the last 13 balls, but a brilliant, unbeaten 27 off nine balls by Tim Groenewald left Somerset needing four off the last two balls.

But Abdur Rehman chopped onto his stumps from Wayne Parnell and new man Max Waller missed the final ball.

Glamorgan were put into bat and Somerset seemed to have made the right decision when Craig Meschede was caught off the first ball he faced and Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph fell for 16.

But Ingram, first with Chris Cooke and then helped by another good Graham Wagg knock of 33 off 25, saw the visitors to a competitive total.

Somerset's reply began shakily when Parnell bowled former Glamorgan all-rounder Jim Allenby for four in the first over.

Johann Myburgh departed in the final over of the powerplay, caught by Dean Cosker at backward point off Wagg for 19, and it became 83-3 in the 11th over when Peter Trego, having hit 39 from 31 balls, skied a drive off Meschede to Michael Hogan at long-on.

Slow left-armer Cosker accounted for James Hildreth, caught at backward point by Rudolph for 23, and the game looked to have taken a decisive turn when New Zealander Luke Ronchi, on his home debut for Somerset, and Tom Cooper departed to successive balls in the 17th over, bowled by Hogan.

It was 139-7 in the 18th over when Jamie Overton was caught just inside the midwicket boundary rope for 10, and 28 were required from the final two overs.

Groenewald raised the prospect of a Somerset win with two successive straight sixes off Hogan in the 19th over.

But Parnell's last over, consisting mainly of yorker-length deliveries, sealed Glamorgan's fifth win in 10 matches - lifting them to fifth in the South Group - and handed Somerset a fourth defeat in nine.

It was Parnell's final appearance for Glamorgan before he joins up with South Africa in Bangladesh.