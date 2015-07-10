Jimmy Adams: 'Pride' will not keep Hampshire skipper in job

Jimmy Adams has captained Hampshire since 2012, although James Vince now leads the limited-overs side

Hampshire captain Jimmy Adams says he will not let personal pride stop him from giving up the job if he decides it is in the team's best interests.

Defeat by Worcestershire left them 26 points adrift at the foot of the Championship Division One table.

"The captaincy is something I've always wrestled with. It's hard if you aren't performing," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"There's elements of personal pride, but I've got to look past that. How are we going to stay in Division One?"

Hampshire's only win in the Championship this season came when they beat Sussex by six wickets in June.

And they are facing the prospect of relegation back to Division Two, in which they spent three seasons before being promoted last summer.

Hampshire's batting problems None of Hampshire's top six have hit a Championship hundred this season. Their only centuries came from Adam Wheater (against Sussex) and Sean Ervine (against Warwickshire), who were both batting at number seven.

"It's been a tough fortnight, our form's been pretty wretched really. We've had a few too many of us in the top six that are looking for form and low on confidence and it's not the ideal place," Adams said.

The team have fared better in the T20 Blast, winning five matches so far, and they hope to boost their chances of a place in the quarter-finals with a win against Surrey on Friday night.

But coach Dale Benkenstein questioned his side's resolve in the Championship after Thursday's defeat.

"It does just worry me whether mentally we are good enough to play in this division," he added.