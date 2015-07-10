Ireland skipper William Porterfield is happy to see his side get off to a winning start in the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers by beating Namibia by seven wickets at Stormont.

Porterfield top-scored with 56, while Niall O'Brien contributed 45 as Ireland replied to Namibia's 124-8 with a score of 128-3 off 17.2 overs.

The Irish captain looks ahead to Sunday's match against the United States.