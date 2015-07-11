Glamorgan need two out of two in T20 to qualify says Ben Wright

Ben Wright made 72 on his first class debut in 2006

Ben Wright says Glamorgan have to win their last two group matches to have a chance of qualifying for the knock out stages of the T20 Blast.

Wright, 27, hit a competition career-best of 63 not out in Friday's eight wicket defeat at Sussex.

The result saw the Welsh county slip outside the qualifying places in the Southern Group.

"We've just got to win our last two games and see where that puts us," said Wright.

"There's no point in relying on other teams.

"We've bounced back well before in this competition so two wins would be nice."

Glamorgan are fifth in the Southern group and next face leaders Kent in the T20 Blast at Tunbridge Wells on Friday 17 July.

Before that they start a four-day County Championship match against Essex in Chelmsford on Sunday 12 July.

Wright was pleased with his batting performance in the defeat at Hove and hopes he can continue his good form against Essex.

"It's been a long time coming this year," Wright told BBC Wales Sport.

"I'm quite grateful to be given the opportunity to bat at three the last two games and I was just looking to take it.

"I would like to have gone a bit more quickly, but I'm happy with the knock.

"I feel like I've been playing pretty well in the Championship this year but I've been a bit unlucky with a few decent balls so hopefully a big score is just around the corner."

Wright was unable to field on Friday after being hit on the helmet by Sussex paceman Tymal Mills while batting.

He says he should be okay to feature in Chelmsford.

"It was actually a slower ball but the peak [of the helmet] squashed into my head and I felt a little dizzy coming off the field," he said, "but I'm alright now."

Batsman Chris Cooke is expected to rejoin the Glamorgan squad in time for the Essex clash after being given compassionate leave following a family bereavement in South Africa.