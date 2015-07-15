Surrey fast bowlers and brothers Tom and Sam Curran speak to BBC London 94.9 after impressing on the second day of their County Championship match against Kent.

Sam became the second youngest player to make his first-class debut for Surrey, at the age of 17 years and 40 days, and recorded figures of 5-101 at The Oval.

Tom, 20, who had opened the bowling with Sam and took 3-75, said he was "proud" of his younger brother's performance.