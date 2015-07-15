County Championship: Surrey & Kent bowlers on top at The Oval

Surrey paceman Sam Curran only turned 17 on June 3.

LV= County Championship Division Two, Kia Oval (close, day three) Kent 336 & 99: Northeast 33; Batty 4-12, S Curran 3-19 Surrey 311 & 4-1: Burns 4 not out; Tredwell 1-1 Surrey require another 121 runs to win Surrey 6 pts, Kent 6 pts Match scorecard

Teenage paceman Sam Curran continued his dream debut to help put Surrey in a winning position against Kent, as 20 wickets fell on day three at The Oval.

The 17-year-old claimed 3-19, after his first innings' 5-101, as Kent were all out for 99 - setting a target of 125.

Gareth Batty took 4-12, before Surrey lost Zafar Ansari to close on 4-1.

Earlier the hosts fell from 144-1 to 311 all out in their first innings as Kumar Sangakkara hit 110, while Darren Stevens finished with 4-76.

Curran, who had made an unbeaten 18 off 15 balls with the bat, ran through the Kent top order to reduce the visitors to 22-3.

Surrey's spinners then came to the fore late in the day as skipper Batty and Ansari (2-19) picked up six of the remaining seven wickets.

James Tredwell gave Kent slight hope when he bowled Ansari for nought with the final ball of the day - but Surrey only need another 121 runs to win.