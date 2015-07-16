Ian Cockbain: Gloucestershire captain fractures wrist at Cheltenham Festival

Ian Cockbain joined Gloucestershire in December 2010 from Lancashire

Gloucestershire captain Ian Cockbain faces a lengthy lay-off after fracturing his wrist in practice.

The injury happened prior to the second day's play between Gloucestershire and Leicestershire at Cheltenham.

Cockbain, 28, who was named captain following last week's retirement announcement of Geraint Jones, expects to miss around seven weeks.

"Five weeks with the cast on, then rehab and another couple of weeks after that," Cockbain told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I was batting in the nets, got a beamer from one of the young lads and I didn't pick it up. It hit me flush on the wrist."

The right-handed batsman has an average of 28.84 in first-class cricket and 27.71 in Twenty20.