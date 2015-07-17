T20 Blast: Glamorgan earn dramatic win over Kent

Michael Hogan claimed three wickets against Kent

Glamorgan kept their T20 quarter-final hopes alive with a dramatic one-run win over Kent at Tunbridge Wells.

They climbed from sixth to fifth in the South Group and host fourth-placed Gloucestershire in each county's final pool game on Friday, 24 July.

Graham Wagg hit an unbeaten 53 as Glamorgan set a 179 target for Kent.

The hosts' Joe Denly struck 70 to launch Kent's challenge, but Calum Haggett was run out by Colin Ingram off Michael Hogan's final ball.

Skipper Jacques Rudolph (37) and Chris Cooke (36) helped Glamorgan's batting effort.

Sam Northeast's 38 gave Kent more hope and Darren Stevens added 29 before becoming the first of Hogan's three victims.

Australian Hogan's final over also included Fabian Cowdrey, who hit the only run off off the Glamorgan bowler's final six balls.

As the night unfolded, Glamorgan at one point rose to third in the table.

But when all the results were in, they ended equal on 14 points with third-placed Essex and Hampshire in fourth.