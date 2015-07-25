Bangladesh & South Africa draw first Test following washout

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium was the stage for the first Test

First Test, Chittagong South Africa 248& 61-0 Bangladesh326: Mahmudullah 67, Tamim 57, Steyn 3-78 Match drawn Scorecard

The first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at Chittagong ended in a draw after days four and five were washed out by rain.

Bangladesh had lost the previous eight encounters against the world number one side, but were faring well at the start of the two-Test series.

The ninth-ranked team were leading by 17 runs with South Africa's 10 second-innings wickets still intact.

Play now moves to Mirpur for the second Test.

After South Africa won the Twenty20 series 2-0, Bangladesh then caused a shock by winning the one-day internationals 2-1.