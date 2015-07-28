Clint McKay and Angus Robson sign Leicestershire deals

Angus Robson (left) and Clint McKay have been two of Leicestershire best performers this season

Leicestershire duo Clint McKay and Angus Robson have signed new two-year contracts, keeping them at Grace Road until the end of the 2017 season.

Australian pace bowler McKay, 32, has taken 41 wickets in nine Championship matches at an average of 27.90.

Opener Robson, 23, has scored 714 Championship runs at 32.45 this season.

"I have loved every minute of it this year. I'd have liked more success but we're moving in the right direction," McKay told BBC Radio Leicester.

Left-arm spinner Jamie Sykes, 23, and off-spinner Rob Sayer, 20, have also signed new deals.

Sykes has signed until the end of the 2017 season and Sayer has agreed terms until the end of the 2018 campaign.

