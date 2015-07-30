Dale Steyn: South Africa bowler fastest to 400 Test wickets

Only Muttiah Muralitharan reached 400 wickets in fewer Tests than Dale Steyn

South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has become the fastest player to take 400 Test wickets, in terms of balls bowled.

Steyn's 400th scalp was Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, caught at slip by captain Hashim Amla on the first day of the second Test in Mirpur.

Steyn, 32, is also the joint second quickest to 400, along with Sir Richard Hadlee, in terms of matches played.

On a day for milestones, Australia's Mitchell Johnson took his 300th Test wicket - England's Jonny Bairstow.

No two players have taken their 300th wicket in the same match, but this will happen if Stuart Broad - currently on 298 - takes two in Australia's second innings in the third Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Steyn in numbers