Former England bowler Phil Tufnell says the team should "take confidence" after an "amazing" second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia.

Steven Finn took a five-wicket haul as England moved to the brink of victory at Edgbaston.

Only David Warner's 77 and Peter Nevill's 37 not out off 117 balls spared Australia the ignominy of a two-day defeat, but the tourists are 168-7, 23 runs ahead of England with just three second innings wickets in hand.